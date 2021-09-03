Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Sells $3,900,847.20 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Chaim Indig sold 54,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $3,900,847.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chaim Indig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $4,160,723.24.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Chaim Indig sold 600 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $42,018.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $117,079.80.

On Friday, July 30th, Chaim Indig sold 102 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $7,140.00.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $81.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Phreesia by 44.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Phreesia by 134.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

