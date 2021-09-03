Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $24,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,381,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,398,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $24,717.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $24,321.00.

NYSE PGTI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,527. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.47.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 856,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 180,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 330,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 53,929 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

