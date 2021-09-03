Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,397 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $79,056.23.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Cary Baker sold 1,247 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $61,689.09.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.81. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 2.31. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1,089.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Impinj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.