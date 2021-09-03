Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Sells 59,867 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 59,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $1,214,102.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FNKO stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $993.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,635,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $10,407,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,044,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Funko by 507.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after buying an additional 434,665 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Funko in the first quarter worth about $5,768,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.