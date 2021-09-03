Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE DKS traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $144.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,675. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $146.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

