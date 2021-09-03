Insider Selling: Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Sells 25,166 Shares of Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 25,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $761,523.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $149,654.10.

On Monday, August 2nd, Ravi Vig sold 20,496 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $572,248.32.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $339,557.76.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $578,740.08.

Shares of ALGM opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 952,511 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after buying an additional 810,257 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

