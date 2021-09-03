Insider Buying: Stockland (ASX:SGP) Insider Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Stockland (ASX:SGP) insider Adam Tindall purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.64 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$185,560.00 ($132,542.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This is a boost from Stockland’s previous Final dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. Stockland’s payout ratio is 58.44%.

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

