Insider Buying: Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Purchases $69,062.72 in Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $69,062.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marlow Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Marlow Hernandez purchased 1,179,109 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $12,687,212.84.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Marlow Hernandez acquired 54,727 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $652,893.11.

On Friday, August 20th, Marlow Hernandez acquired 10,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Marlow Hernandez acquired 11,900 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $116,858.00.

Shares of CANO opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CANO. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $423,303,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,039,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,118,000. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

