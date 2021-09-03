Insider Buying: Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Buys $12,687,212.84 in Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 1,179,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $12,687,212.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,106.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marlow Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Marlow Hernandez acquired 5,833 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $69,062.72.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Marlow Hernandez purchased 54,727 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $652,893.11.

On Friday, August 20th, Marlow Hernandez bought 10,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Marlow Hernandez purchased 11,900 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $116,858.00.

Shares of CANO stock opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cano Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $2,232,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth $216,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $29,971,000. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

