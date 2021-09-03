Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $30.55 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53.

