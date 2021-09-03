Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Raised to Outperform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

IPHA opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.91 million and a PE ratio of -13.93. Innate Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

