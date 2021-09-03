INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.00

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 34834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.72.

A number of brokerages have commented on INMB. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group increased their target price on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get INmune Bio alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.25 million, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 2.71.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $113,092.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,284 shares in the company, valued at $30,736,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Moss sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $174,046.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,539 over the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the second quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 1,223.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.