IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Get IMV alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

IMV opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $144.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.52. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IMV will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IMV by 13,722.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at $70,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMV by 252.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 162,365 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.