Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Update

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the July 29th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 2,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,996. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $261.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.03.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Immunic from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 165.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Immunic by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Immunic by 14,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Immunic by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

