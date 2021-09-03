Immuneering Corp’s (NASDAQ:IMRX) Quiet Period To End on September 8th

Immuneering’s (NASDAQ:IMRX) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 8th. Immuneering had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $112,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMRX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $25.73 on Friday. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

