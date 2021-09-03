IMC Chicago LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 32,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XTN. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,878,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 75,511 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,366,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,631,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,759,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XTN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.20. 164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.25. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $92.58.

