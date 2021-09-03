IMC Chicago LLC Decreases Stock Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

IMC Chicago LLC cut its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 357,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 751,228 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.38% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 63,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 92,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 20.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.50. 3,771,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,711,656. ProShares Short S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

