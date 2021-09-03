ImageCoin Price Reaches $0.0155 on Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $177,876.15 and $152,409.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,480,666 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

