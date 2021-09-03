Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,032 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,381 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,424 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $2.56 on Friday, reaching $466.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,728. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 89.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $485.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.97.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.