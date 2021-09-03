ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

ICLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised ICON Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.27.

ICLR stock opened at $261.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.85. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $261.51. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ICON Public by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

