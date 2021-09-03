ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,196.00

Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,196 ($15.63) and last traded at GBX 1,196 ($15.63), with a volume of 53339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,150 ($15.02).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,099.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,068.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £807.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

In other news, insider Gerhard Fusenig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,436.63).

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

