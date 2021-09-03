Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 181.43 ($2.37).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HYVE shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital upgraded Hyve Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

HYVE traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 118.50 ($1.55). The company had a trading volume of 155,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,340. The company has a market capitalization of £314.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 127.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.64. Hyve Group has a one year low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 158.20 ($2.07).

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

