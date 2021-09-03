Humaniq Trading Up 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Humaniq has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $51,401.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00121687 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.56 or 0.00807677 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

