Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 107.52% from the company’s current price.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.15.

TSE HBM opened at C$7.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.80. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.11 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.92.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

