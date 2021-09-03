HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Position Increased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 4,600.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in HubSpot by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.91.

HUBS stock opened at $684.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.96 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.79 and a 52-week high of $715.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.79.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

