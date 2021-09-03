Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 747,400 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 851,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hubbell by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUBB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $202.90. The company had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.28 and its 200 day moving average is $189.78. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $131.09 and a 52-week high of $209.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

