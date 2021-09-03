Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price increased by Barclays from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.64.

Hub Group stock opened at $71.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average is $66.16. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,188,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hub Group by 45.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 94,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

