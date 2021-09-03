HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.840-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.690-$3.750 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.04.

HP stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.93. 283,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,804,410. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. HP has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

