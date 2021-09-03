Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $429.35. The company had a trading volume of 259,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,932. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.18 and a fifty-two week high of $430.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.36.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

