Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases New Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. 41,577,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,362,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.