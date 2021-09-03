Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $285,000 Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Shares of BBJP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.38. 236,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08.

