Howard Financial Services LTD. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.4% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $629,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 85.8% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 137,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after acquiring an additional 63,588 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $381.57. 24,576,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,975,125. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $382.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

