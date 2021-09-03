Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys 1,300 Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 26,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday.

NYSE BSM traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.03. 617,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,565. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 170.21%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

