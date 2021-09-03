Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYMB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 1,557.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. TCF National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 250.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period.

Shares of HYMB stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $60.65. 136,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.11. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $61.18.

