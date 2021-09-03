Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 249 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 304.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,547 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.64. 4,351,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,383,490. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.23. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $105.65. The company has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

