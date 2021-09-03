Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires 639 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

LGLV traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.58. 17,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,557. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.97. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $142.61.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.