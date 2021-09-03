Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF)’s share price traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 19,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 17,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Horizonte Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

