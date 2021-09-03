Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 286,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,900. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $134,619.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,818 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HMN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

