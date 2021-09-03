HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,335.88 ($17.45).

HSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get HomeServe alerts:

HSV opened at GBX 1,002 ($13.09) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 950.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,027.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. HomeServe has a 1-year low of GBX 905.50 ($11.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,304 ($17.04). The company has a market cap of £3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.97.

In other news, insider Tom Rusin sold 16,307 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 957 ($12.50), for a total value of £156,057.99 ($203,890.76). Insiders bought a total of 48 shares of company stock valued at $45,168 in the last quarter.

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.