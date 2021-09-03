Hock Huat Goh Sells 3,735 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE CCK opened at $111.73 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.92 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research started coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Crown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Crown by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crown by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,046,000 after buying an additional 165,068 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.