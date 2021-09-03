HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Sells $75,740.00 in Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HNI opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.07. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in HNI by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HNI by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 701.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

