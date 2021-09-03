HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HVBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HVBT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 269,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,981,965 shares.The stock last traded at $3.65 and had previously closed at $3.36.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.76.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

