Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 18,688.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654,102 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.24% of Hilton Worldwide worth $79,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $124.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.16 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.48 and a 1-year high of $136.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.09.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLT. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

