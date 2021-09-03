Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.820-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $713 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.13 million.

HI stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,404. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.30. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

