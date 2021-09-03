HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 10,113 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $108,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $115.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,362. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

