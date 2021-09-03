HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 312,108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $124,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 47,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $422.87. The stock had a trading volume of 48,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.57.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

