HighTower Advisors LLC Has $330.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 839,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $330,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $416.75. 319,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,424. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $417.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.66.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.