Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,631 shares of company stock worth $1,142,144 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.