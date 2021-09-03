Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED is an investment holding company and its core business comprises investment holding, property development, property investment and related businesses including project management, construction, property management, financial services and hotel operation. The Company focuses primarily on the Hong Kong market, but is also active in Mainland China where it has been steadily expanding its investments and scale of operations in recent years. Henderson Land holds a listed subsidiary – Henderson Investment Limited. Henderson Land also has three associated companies and one affiliated company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the SEHK). These associated companies and the affiliated company are: The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited and Towngas China Company Limited. “

OTCMKTS HLDCY opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.80. Henderson Land Development has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $5.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Henderson Land Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

