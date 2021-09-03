Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $82.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $35.40 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.37.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

